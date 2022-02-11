CBA set to hire 150 technology specialists for new tech hub

CBA is expected to hire 150 technology specialists in a new hub based in Adelaide’s Lot Fourteen, to grow its technology workforce with a focus on artificial intelligence, data and cyber security.

The major bank announced on Friday plans to hire the specialists within five years in roles including software engineers, data scientists and cyber security specialists.

CBA will also be the first tenant in Lot Fourteen’s entrepreneur and innovation centre, based in the Adelaide’s business district.

Lot Fourteen was established as part of the ongoing work to strengthen Australia's IT workforce and is being built under the Adelaide City Deal.

CBA’s CIO for technology at Brendan Hopper said the bank plans to continue to hire IT staff beyond its initial 150 personnel target.

Hopper added the hub will especially focus on growing it AI, data and cyber security capabilities to align with skills both CBA and Australia need to develop.

“Lot Fourteen has the ingredients to be a major centre for technological innovation, collaboration and helping Australia advance towards becoming a more digital economy,” Hopper said.

The hub will also act as a guide for career development through CBA’s graduate, intern and technology associates programs plus reskilling opportunities.

Hopper added people "naturally learning from each other across disciplines, and also across generations, will introduce new thinking and technology, while senior staff will share experience and act as mentors.”

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said the Technology Hub sits alongside the other South Australian based companies like the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre and the Australian Space Agency.

“This Technology Hub will share in this innovation network, collaborating, sharing ideas and learning from others in similar roles and Lot Fourteen is the perfect location for this to occur,” said Patterson.

“It is a world-class innovation district with a curated, collaborative research and business ecosystem dedicated to driving productivity and solving complex global challenges.”