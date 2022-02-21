CBA reports best uptime across the big four banks

CBA reported only one outage over the last quarter compared to the other major banks in Australia, according to the latest statistics under the Reserve Bank of Australia’s reporting requirements.

On Tuesday the big banks released individual Payment Service Availability Reports under the RBA's quarterly disclosure requirement.

Under RBA reforms introduced last November banks must now release quarterly statistical disclosures on the reliability of payment services in efforts to create greater transparency and offer insight in significant outages.

The report covers seven areas of banking including ATMs, branches, cardholder payments, card acceptance for businesses, access to accounts using online banking, fast account transfers, and next business day account transfers.

Across all four of the major banks, CBA reported only one outage. It lasted five hours and 43 minutes, and affected online banking via web browsers and mobile apps.

Following from CBA was Westpac, which reported two outages (PDF here).

Westpac recorded one outage, when its online banking access crashed for four hours and 41 minutes, and noted a brief 44 minute disruption impacting account transfers.

NAB reported significant outages and disruptions in four of the seven areas over the quarter.

The top area impacted was NAB’s card payment acceptance for businesses, which experienced disruptions for a total of six hours and 15 minutes.

The bank also recorded a five hour issue accessing online banking, a two minute and 17 minute interruption at its ATMs, and a 41 minute in the fast payments category.

NAB chief technology officer for enterprise technology Steve Day told iTnews the bank is “continuing to heavily invest in strengthening our technology foundations to deliver a more resilient and flexible technology environment”.

“Over the last three to four years, our ongoing investment in our cloud infrastructure and focus in getting the basics right has dramatically contributed to achieving an 87 percent reduction in high and critical Incidents across NAB and BNZ.

“Whilst this quarter saw some minor fluctuations, the overall trend since public reporting began last year shows us in a strong position as we continue to invest in enhancing our technology resilience.”

NAB highlighted its work in building technology foundations laid out in its full year results.

ANZ reported the biggest outage with a 17 hour outage across its online banking services, and a five hour and 39 minute outage in a branch.

ANZ initially reported another 15 hour outage impacting fast payments serviceability. However, it later corrected the duration to five hours and 46 minutes.

A spokesperson told iTnews the reporting error was caused by "incorrectly including degraded service data with service outage data."

“We recognise the importance of this reporting and of getting it right. We will make sure we improve our data quality for future reports,” the spokesperson said.

Outside of the big four banks, Macquarie Bank noted one eight hour and 18 minute outage for consumers wishing to access online banking, while Bank of Queesland noted two short disruptions: a one hour and 39 minute disruption for card payments, and a four hour and 41 minute outage for online banking.