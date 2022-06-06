CBA offers NBN discount to mortgage customers

By on
CBA offers NBN discount to mortgage customers

Investment in More bearing fruit.

Nearly a year after it took a 25 percent stake in broadband retailer More, the Commonwealth Bank is using NBN services as a sweetener to lure customers.

CBA will offer pre-approved home loan customers three years of free NBN services, which it said in a statement could save eligible customers more than $2700.

Existing customers are offered 30 percent off More NBN plans for a year, if they sign up using debit or credit cards to pay.

CBA says its research showed one-third of customers expecting interest rate rises will be on the lookout for cheap utility and service offers to offset higher mortgage payments.

More co-founder Andrew Branson said the offer will also mean customers can take possession of their property with the NBN already connected. 

As well as taking a stake in More, CBA last July bought 25 percent of Tangerine, with a view to using the brands to deliver personalised broadband offers through its CommBank app.

Its foray into broadband retailing followed earlier investments in e-commerce startup Little Birdie, electricity retailer Amber, and others.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bankingbroadbandcbaispnbntelcotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Albanese elevates cyber security with new standalone minister

Albanese elevates cyber security with new standalone minister
NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m

NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m
NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises
New MS Office zero day evades Defender

New MS Office zero day evades Defender

Digital Nation

The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?