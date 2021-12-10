CBA enables digital gambling block for customers

The Commonwealth Bank has introduced digital gambling blocks that enable customers to stop certain transactions and limit their spending.

CBA said customers can apply the digital lock to their credit or debit cards through the NetBank and the CommBank App via online "card settings".

The new feature is an extension of an existing service where CBA customers can request the block to be applied by calling the bank's customer care team.

CBA general manager of credit cards Caleb Reeves said on LinkedIn that the feature “helps a customer lock their card from gambling transactions and accessing cash in a few short steps."

“This builds on the bank’s existing support for customers who have concerns around their gambling spend," Reeves wrote.

“This includes accessing lock, block and limit card spending, real time alerts when customers make high cost credit transactions including gambling and confidential support through our Community Wellbeing team.

“We believe the combination of customer-initiated locks and support services provides customers with greater choice and convenience to better manage their gambling spend.”

Reeves said there is also “48-hour cool-off period to turn off a lock once enabled” if a customer choses to remove the block.

Westpac unveiled its own real-time gambling block in April this year to help customer take control of their spending.