'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2

Apple iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 users are complaining of issues with their new OLED-screen devices that mean remnants of an image are remaining on their screen after they've navigated away from it.

On Friday, the same day the iPhone X became available in Australia, Apple warned its customers that they may experience "image persistance" or "burn in" on their device.

“This can occur in more extreme cases such as when the same high contrast image is continuously displayed for prolonged periods of time," Apple warned.

The issue lies with the OLED display that has been included in the iPhone X for the first time in the smartphone's existence.