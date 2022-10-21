Budget to bring radio refresh, software centre for Defence

Nearly $2 billion for new comms kit and facilities.

Ahead of the federal budget, the government has announced spending of $1.96 billion on an Australian Defence Force communications upgrade.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy announced a contract between Defence and Babcock for an “enhanced high-frequency communications system”. The spectrum designated HF radio is between 3MHz and 30MHz.

The money will be spent on communications equipment and facilities, with a new communication site near Darwin, and a software development centre in Adelaide.  

“In partnership with Babcock, Defence will grow and strengthen Australian industry’s high-frequency communications capacity, further developing workforce skills, knowledge and expertise that are central to delivering this leading-edge capability,” Minister Conroy said.

“This will complement Defence’s investment in secure and resilient satellite communications to support our soldiers, sailors and aviators on operations at home and abroad.

“Australia and our international partners will use these latest advances in command and control methods over the coming decades”, he concluded.

 

