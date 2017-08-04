Botnet builder gets almost four years in prison

By on
Botnet builder gets almost four years in prison

Earnt millions from Linux malware.

The man who built the infrastructure for the Ebury botnet has received a 46-month prison sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to wire fraud and other computer crimes charges.

Forty one-year-old Russian Maxim Senakh was arrested by Finnish police for his role in the Ebury botnet and extradited to the US in January this year.

The US Department of Justice said Senakh supported the Ebury campaign by creating accounts with domain registrars to develop the botnet infrastructure.

According to the US DoJ, Senakh and an associate known only as "Silver Fox" [pdf] profited from running advertising click-fraud and spamming schemes via the botnet, to the tune of several millions of dollars.

Ebury is a rootkit that was used to attack Linux servers from 2008. It exploited a vulnerability in OpenSSH to steal user log in credentials to create a botnet of tens of thousands of infected servers globally.

It was also used to attack the Linux Foundation and the kernel.org developer site. Programmer Donald Ryan Austin was arrested in September last year for trying to install a rootkit on the Linux sites.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
botnet ebury linux malware maxim senakh openssh security

Most Read Articles

NBN Co boss declares war with internet providers

NBN Co boss declares war with internet providers
Brisbane City Council dumps TechnologyOne

Brisbane City Council dumps TechnologyOne
NBN Co looks to raise minimum broadband speeds

NBN Co looks to raise minimum broadband speeds
Billabong ditches NetSuite in omni-channel overhaul

Billabong ditches NetSuite in omni-channel overhaul
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?