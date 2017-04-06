Bonds, Sheridan begin data science journey

Apparel giant Hanes Brands is set to begin “global first” data science projects with its iconic Bonds and Sheridan retail brands in Australia.

The company will add an “online data analyst” to its experience optimisation team, which already consists of frontend developers, UX designers, data architects and testers. The team is aiming to “evolve” its omnichannel presence.

The new role is aimed at “increasing the sophistication and application of [Hanes’] existing data-driven process” for its Bonds and Sheridan brands.

Hanes Brands Australasia also includes Berlei, Holeproof and Jockey.

“Our brands are well established and generate a lot of juicy data to work with,” the company said in a recruitment ad.

“This represents a huge opportunity for someone to step into a role and work with us on some exciting global first projects.”

The company indicated it is hoping to feed “omnichannel data” into algorithmic models to “uncover exploitable patterns in user behaviour” and create actionable insights for the business.

It also indicated the presence of an “experimentation program” and said it wanted to see its data scientist “thinking of some really cool applications for our data that we’ve never even considered”.