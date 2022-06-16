Barwon Health's CoVax App wins best health project

By on
(L-R) Matt Morris (Barwon Health), John Deeb (Workato) and Andrew Birmingham (iTnews).

Benchmark Awards 2022: Helped citizens receive vaccinations.

Barwon Health has won the best health project award in the 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards for its CoVax electronic vaccine management system.

The Victorian regional health service was identified in February 2021 as the first in the state to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations.

However, It came at a time when the state’s department of health’s Covid-19 vaccination management system (CVMS) platform was still under development, so an alternative system was required.

The CoVax App was designed internally and built by Barwon Health and CircleT in just four days.

The app was used at Barwon Health vaccination clinics setup for staff and aged care residents initially, and then rolled out to all other health services across South West Victoria.

It supported online bookings and registration for citizens, onsite vaccination processes, reporting of patient outcomes and dose two booking invitations.

The region had online citizen bookings available in February - several months before the rest of the state had the option available.

As a result, citizens were able to book and receive their vaccinations as early and as easily as possible.

CoVax is built with Microsoft Office 365 components, including bookings, forms, automation, Power Apps and PowerBI.

The business intelligence aspects of O365 were used to support operational, data quality and reporting requirements.

Ultimately, the system enabled and recorded over 140,000 Covid-19 vaccine episodes during the time it was used, across over 50 clinic locations.

The project also became a template for the rollout of the national vaccination program across southwest Victoria.

You can read more about Barwon Health’s work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.

