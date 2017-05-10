Bank of Queensland scouts for cyber security head

Brisbane-based Bank of Queensland is on the hunt for a head of cyber security to take responsibility for protecting its customers' assets by building a trusted platform, and making sure the bank meets its regulatory responsibilities.

Beyond creating and maintaining all cyber security strategy for BoQ, including roadmaps, education, operations and remediation plans, the bank wants the cyber security head to promote its technology strategy externally.

Part of the job also includes attracting innovation talent, and providing technical guidance and direction to the financial industry.

The successful candidate will report directly to BoQ chief operations digital and information officer Donna Vinci, who has held the role since 2015.

BoQ sees its new head of cyber security working closely with the bank's top level executive team, either out of its headquarters in Brisbane or in Sydney.

A tertiary IT or business information or similar qualification is required, and BoQ would like its new cyber security head to have highly developed analytical skills with a business systems focus.

Strong relationship management skills, and being able to work with complex matrix structures are also required, with exposure to the insurance industry considered a major plus.