BAE Systems Australia appoints a CIDO

By on
BAE Systems Australia appoints a CIDO
BAE Systems Australia's new CIDO Michael Salas.

Industry veteran returns from US for new role.

BAE Systems Australia has created a new chief information and digital officer (CIDO) role that will be filled by Michael Salas, who returns to Australia after four years stateside.

Salas took up the newly-created role in April, having spent four years with US environmental services conglomerate Suez.

BAE Systems Australia - which operates in the defence, aerospace and security sectors - said Salas “will be responsible for leading further digital transformation across the company and within critical defence programs that BAE Systems is delivering for the Australian Defence Force”.

“Digital and disruptive technologies are revolutionising the world at an incredible pace and in a defence industry environment this is especially challenging,” BAE Systems Australia CEO Ben Hudson said.

“Michael has an impressive track record in achieving sustainable change and innovation and he will play a pivotal role in the way in which the company grows its support for the ADF and its future requirements.”

Last month, BAE Systems Australia announced its participation in the $250 million Defence Trailblazer program, partnering with the University of Adelaide and UNSW through the contractor's Red Ochre Labs.

The company is also a founding member of the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre.

Salas left for America in 2015 after four years as CIO of Suez’s Australian operation.

His overhaul of the company’s Australian core systems earned him a nomination for iTnews’ 2014 Industrial CIO of the Year award.

Comment was being sought from a BAE Systems Australia spokesperson on the company's existing IT leadership structure and reporting lines.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bae systemscidodefencedefenceitindustrialitmichael salassuez watertraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA's ex-CIO David Whiteing returns to Australia

CBA's ex-CIO David Whiteing returns to Australia
CBA staff mastering cyber security in UNSW pilot

CBA staff mastering cyber security in UNSW pilot
Telstra on notice after half-million-dollar billing error fine

Telstra on notice after half-million-dollar billing error fine
Health dept to accelerate cloud shift under renewed Datacom deal

Health dept to accelerate cloud shift under renewed Datacom deal

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?