BAE Systems Australia appoints a CIDO

BAE Systems Australia has created a new chief information and digital officer (CIDO) role that will be filled by Michael Salas, who returns to Australia after four years stateside.

Salas took up the newly-created role in April, having spent four years with US environmental services conglomerate Suez.

BAE Systems Australia - which operates in the defence, aerospace and security sectors - said Salas “will be responsible for leading further digital transformation across the company and within critical defence programs that BAE Systems is delivering for the Australian Defence Force”.

“Digital and disruptive technologies are revolutionising the world at an incredible pace and in a defence industry environment this is especially challenging,” BAE Systems Australia CEO Ben Hudson said.

“Michael has an impressive track record in achieving sustainable change and innovation and he will play a pivotal role in the way in which the company grows its support for the ADF and its future requirements.”

Last month, BAE Systems Australia announced its participation in the $250 million Defence Trailblazer program, partnering with the University of Adelaide and UNSW through the contractor's Red Ochre Labs.

The company is also a founding member of the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre.

Salas left for America in 2015 after four years as CIO of Suez’s Australian operation.

His overhaul of the company’s Australian core systems earned him a nomination for iTnews’ 2014 Industrial CIO of the Year award.

Comment was being sought from a BAE Systems Australia spokesperson on the company's existing IT leadership structure and reporting lines.