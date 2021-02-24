Australia's ex-cyber warfare head lands at ParaFlare

By on
Australia's ex-cyber warfare head lands at ParaFlare
Marcus Thompson.

Joins cyber security consultancy.

Australia’s former head of cyber warfare, Major General (retired) Marcus Thompson, has resurfaced as a strategic advisor to incident detection and response firm ParaFlare.

ParaFlare has strong ex-Defence ties, marketing itself as “combining techniques learned as intelligence operatives to secure and protect private business and government agencies”, with staff having spent “years … protecting the Australian Defence Force”.

Thompson spent more than three years as the head of the Defence’s information warfare division, retiring from the armed forces in November last year.

ParaFlare CEO Adam McCarthy said in a statement that he had “known [Thompson] for over 20 years in both military and commercial life.”

“We have mutual respect and trust, and a shared determination to make a difference in cyberspace,” McCarthy said.

“Since leaving the military he has remained passionate about active cyber defence.”

Thompson described his appointment “as the continuation of building and supporting Australia’s cyber security capability.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber incident detection incident response information marcus thompson paraflare security warfare

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus
Aussie Broadband brings in NBN users chasing a better experience

Aussie Broadband brings in NBN users chasing a better experience
Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform
Optus hit by cellular network outage

Optus hit by cellular network outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?