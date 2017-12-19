Australia gets new cyber, digital ministers

By on
Australia gets new cyber, digital ministers

Keenan takes digital from Taylor, Taylor takes cyber from Tehan.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has reshuffled his ministry to give justice minister Michael Keenan responsibility for the Commonwealth's digital transformation agenda and Angus Taylor the remit of the cyber security portfolio.

Keenan, who also takes the human services portfolio from incumbent minister Alan Tudge, was one of five new cabinet members to be appointed as part of the reshuffle announced today.

He replaces incumbent Assistant Minister for Digital Transformation and Cities Angus Taylor, who was given the role in July last year.

Taylor has overseen some of the biggest changes to government IT in recent memory, including moving the IT functions held by the Department of Finance to the Digital Transformation Agency, and capping IT contracts at $100 million.

The reshuffle more closely aligns the portfolios of human services and digital transformation, a link described by Turnbull as “an essential role... as more and more services shift online”.

Taylor will now become the Minister for Law Enforcement and Cyber Security, taking some of Keenan’s previous responsibilities, as well as those of current Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Cyber Security Dan Tehan.

He will be one of two ministers to support newly-created super role of Minister for Home Affairs, which has been handed to Peter Dutton - the other being Alan Tudge in the citizenship and multicultural affairs portfolios.

Tehan will shift to take the social services portfolio from Christian Porter, who moves to become Attorney-General.

Employment minister Michaelia Cash will take on the new portfolio of jobs and innovation.

National’s senator Bridget McKenzie will replace Fiona Nash as minister for regional communications.

