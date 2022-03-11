Aussie Broadband lands Mitsubishi Motors as enterprise NBN customer

Aussie Broadband boss Phillip Britt
Corporate sites, data centres on one network.

Mitsubishi Motors has signed Aussie Broadband to provide enterprise NBN and on-net (connections within data centres) services to locations Australia-wide.

A company spokesperson told iTnews the three-year deal is one of the top ten contracts for Aussie Broadband’s enterprise team.

General manager sales Aaron O’Keefe called the contract a “major accomplishment for our company”.

“Mitsubishi Motors Australia is one of the most recognisable car brands in Australia with a longstanding, and loyal, customer base,” O’Keefe said. 

“Through this partnership, we will deliver business telco services to their corporate and regional sites, including data centres.”

Aussie Broadband has been working to grow its enterprise presence. In its most recent financial results, the company claimed 15 percent of all NBN enterprise ethernet service activation orders in the first half of the 2021-2022 financial year.

The deal followed a trial at Mitsubishi Motors’ national headquarters in Adelaide last year.

That was followed by a formal RFQ process which secured the contract. 

“The rest of the sites will be coming online over the next few months,” O’Keefe said. 

The Aussie Broadband spokesperson told iTnews the contract covers Mitsubishi Motors' corporate sites, not its dealer network.

Mitsubishi Motors general manager for digital strategy and services, Damien Chicco, singled out Aussie Broadband’s Carbon portal for praise: “we’re really impressed by the Carbon portal, which gives us the flexibility to rapidly provision and scale down bandwidth across our services as needed,” he said.

With more than 10,000 active services, Carbon is designed to make it simple and fast for companies to enable new sites or upgrade services as required.

“Carbon is a one-stop shop for everything business and enterprise customers need. It allows customers to manage their full suite of complex telco services across multiple sites - something that is quite unique in the industry,” O’Keefe said. 

“This is important for businesses like Mitsubishi Motors Australia that need connections at multiple sites to go live quickly to ensure minimal disruption to customers.” 

