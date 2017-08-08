AusPost signs CUA, QPS as first Digital ID customers

Credit Union Australia and the Queensland Police Service are two of a handful of the first customers to sign up for Australia Post's Digital ID identify verification service.

Australia Post has been developing the Digital ID service since early 2016. It has already integrated Digital ID into some of its own products, like MyPost Parcel Collect and its mail redirection service.

The platform looked set for an imminent launch in May when the organisation revealed a partnership with the Digital Transformation Agency that would see Digital ID tacked onto the DTA's Govpass digital identity framework.

Digital ID offers users the ability to prove who they are online when applying for a bank account, accessing government services, or proving your age at a bar, among other services.

Once a user's identity is verified - through ID like a passport, driver's license, or Medicare card - the details can be saved so the individual can prove their identity later wherever Digital ID is accepted.

AusPost's initial line-up of customers for Digital ID includes job outsourcing site Airtasker and foreign exchange company Travelex, alongside CUA and QPS.

Airtasker will use the service to allow its users to obtain an 'identity badge' to prove who they are.

For CUA, Digital ID will be used to verify new members who apply via online or mobile for selected savings accounts.

Travelex intends to use the service as part of its know your customer checks with currency transfers, and Queensland Police will incorporate Digital ID into its new national police clearance certificates process.

“Our new Digital ID platform also gives people more control over the personal data they share with organisations," Australia Post executive general manager of trusted e-commerce services Andrew Walduck said in a statement.

"For example, most people hand over their driver’s licence to prove they can legally go to a bar, but all that is needed is a name and birth date – not that information plus your full residential address.”