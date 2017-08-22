AusPost is ditching free file storage, bill payments in MyPost

Australia Post will no longer offer free file storage and a bill payments function in its MyPost digital mailbox after next month.

The postal body is revamping the digital mailbox and has warned customers to move their stored documents elsewhere or risk losing them permanently.

Customers had been able to make use of 1GB free cloud storage, but the upcoming changes to the platform mean only important documents that are purchased through Australia Post can be stored.

It said it only 2 percent of users had used the service for personal storage.

Australia Post has given users a deadline of September 29 to move their files out of the digital mailbox.

It has also told customers to transition any bills that are received and paid for out of MyPost to a new platform.

An AusPost spokesperson said the redesigned digital mailbox would contain three core offerings - "bill management, secure document delivery and digital receipts".

"The new offerings are based on what customers told us they value most," a spokesperson said.

"The new portal allows customers to continue to securely receive and store important documents – like bills, receipts and police checks – and make payments."

iTnews revealed in June that Australia Post was trialling a bill scanner tool that would identify and list unpaid bills within third-party email accounts.

The bill scanner tool, currently in open beta, works across Gmail, Outlook, Hotmail and Live.

It scans a person's inbox for bills labelled with the Postbillpay logo and pulls them into the bill scanner, using machine learning to sort the documents by due date.