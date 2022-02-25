ATO taps Sitecore for digital experience platform

The Australian Taxation Office has settled on Sitecore for its new digital experience platform (DXP), with its main customer-facing website expected to transition before the end of 2023.

The US-based software firm was awarded an initial $2.5 million contract to provide the enterprise-wide platform last month following a four-month tender.

The DXP will bring all of the national revenue agency’s internal and external websites onto a single platform on AWS and Azure, giving customers and staff a “next generational digital experience”.

Internal and external sites, including the ATO’s knowledge platform, are “currently managed in isolation of other digital tools and services”, according to the original tender documents.

“The modern, reliable, and scalable digital platform will replace current legacy solutions... and other internally developed business applications now approaching end of life,” an ATO spokesperson told iTnews.

“It will be configured to provider greater responsiveness and greater client satisfaction in the ATO’s digital self-service channels, helping to keep Australians informed of their tax and super obligations.”

The spokesperson said work on the project would begin on 22 March, with the ato.gov.au website to transition to the DXP in late 2023.

Other domains, including abr.gov.au, sbr.gov.au and staff.gov.au, are also expected to shift over time.

Announcing the contract, Sitecore said DXP would give the ATO the ability to “shift external websites, and internal content sites, from isolated and siloed solutions”.

“This will enable ATO’s employees to transform the way they work and communicate by facilitating the fast delivery of consistent, accurate information, as well as collaborate across its... channels,” it said.

Sitecore Asia-Pacific and Japan president Joey Kim said the company is “delighted to work with the ATO to help them transform their digital experience”.

“Effective content and communications are critical when building trust with the Australian community,” he said.

Sitecore currently support more than 40 federal and state government agencies in Australia and New Zealand.