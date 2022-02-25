ATO taps Sitecore for digital experience platform

By on
ATO taps Sitecore for digital experience platform

Main website to transition by late 2023.

The Australian Taxation Office has settled on Sitecore for its new digital experience platform (DXP), with its main customer-facing website expected to transition before the end of 2023.

The US-based software firm was awarded an initial $2.5 million contract to provide the enterprise-wide platform last month following a four-month tender.

The DXP will bring all of the national revenue agency’s internal and external websites onto a single platform on AWS and Azure, giving customers and staff a “next generational digital experience”.

Internal and external sites, including the ATO’s knowledge platform, are “currently managed in isolation of other digital tools and services”, according to the original tender documents.

“The modern, reliable, and scalable digital platform will replace current legacy solutions... and other internally developed business applications now approaching end of life,” an ATO spokesperson told iTnews.

“It will be configured to provider greater responsiveness and greater client satisfaction in the ATO’s digital self-service channels, helping to keep Australians informed of their tax and super obligations.”

The spokesperson said work on the project would begin on 22 March, with the ato.gov.au website to transition to the DXP in late 2023.

Other domains, including abr.gov.au, sbr.gov.au and staff.gov.au, are also expected to shift over time.

Announcing the contract, Sitecore said DXP would give the ATO the ability to “shift external websites, and internal content sites, from isolated and siloed solutions”.

“This will enable ATO’s employees to transform the way they work and communicate by facilitating the fast delivery of consistent, accurate information, as well as collaborate across its... channels,” it said.

Sitecore Asia-Pacific and Japan president Joey Kim said the company is “delighted to work with the ATO to help them transform their digital experience”.

“Effective content and communications are critical when building trust with the Australian community,” he said.

Sitecore currently support more than 40 federal and state government agencies in Australia and New Zealand.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ato digital experience platform domain dxp federal government governmentit sitecore software strategy website

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection

Most Read Articles

TPG, Telstra to share mobile network and spectrum for decades

TPG, Telstra to share mobile network and spectrum for decades
NBN Co wants to test how much extra users will pay for 100Mbps

NBN Co wants to test how much extra users will pay for 100Mbps
Border Force defends temporary phone seizures at checkpoints

Border Force defends temporary phone seizures at checkpoints
Telstra CEO says NBN customer migration nearly complete

Telstra CEO says NBN customer migration nearly complete

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?