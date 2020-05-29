Atlassian's events to go digital for next 12 months

Atlassian has moved all of its in-person events this year to online platforms for the remainder of the calendar year, along with other key events slated for 2021.

In an email, the Atlassian Events Team said that after careful consideration it made the “difficult decision” in response to health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the events moved into the digital sphere is the flagship Atlassian Summit, which was to be held in Las Vegas in April next year.

The Events Team is currently working to turn the major events including Summit, Open and Team Tour into fully remote interactive experience.

The company has already held its first Remote Summit in March this year at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, which reached over 16,000 viewers from 126 different countries.

In the short term Atlassian is hosting a series of webinars to stay connected with its community, with 11 already listed under the Summit 2020 series.

Atlassian’s decision follows a slew of major event cancellations across the globe, driven out of concern for patrons’ health and a number of countries enacting strict measures to limit travel in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

The shift to remote working and conferences has worked well for the Agile proponent, with 6300 new customers signing on in the quarter ending 31 March.