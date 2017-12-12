Apple to buy Shazam

Apple has confirmed it has reached a deal to acquire Shazam, the UK-based app that lets users identify songs by pointing a smartphone at the audio source.

Apple did not give a price for the acquisition. TechCrunch reported the deal on Friday with a price of as much as US$400 million, far short of the most recent US$1 billion valuation for privately held Shazam.

The technology giant said Shazam would be a “natural fit” with its Apple Music streaming service and would help users discover new songs. Apple Music has 27 million users and competes against Spotify, which has 60 million users. Apple said Shazam’s team would join the Cupertino company.

In a statement, Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said the company had "exciting plans in store" for Shazam, and "we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today’s agreement".

Apple did not elaborate on its plans, but the company will not be able to make any major changes to Shazam until it secures regulatory approval.

Shazam is also available on Android-based devices, but Apple did not say whether it would keep the Android version. Shazam ended support for a version of its software that runs on Microsoft’s Windows PCs earlier this year.