Apple, Goldman Sachs planning 'buy now, pay later' service

By on
Apple, Goldman Sachs planning 'buy now, pay later' service

Repay Apple Pay purchases in instalments.

Apple is planning to launch a service that will allow users to repay Apple Pay purchases in installments, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple will use Goldman Sachs, an existing partner for the Apple Card credit card since 2019, as the lender for the loans, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The service, known internally as Apple Pay Later according to the report, will rival "buy now, pay later" services from Affirm Holdings and PayPal that have recently become popular.

The new offering is not linked to the Apple Card and does not require the use of one, Bloomberg News reported.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple was not immediately available for a comment.

Australian BNPL operators Afterpay and Zip Co were both trading down about nine percent following the report.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple bnpl finance financeit pay

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Banks told to prep IT systems for possibility of negative rates

Banks told to prep IT systems for possibility of negative rates
NSW Education department hit by cyber attack

NSW Education department hit by cyber attack
Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first

Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first
Microsoft's PrintNightmare patch doesn't work: researchers

Microsoft's PrintNightmare patch doesn't work: researchers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?