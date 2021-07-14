Apple, Goldman Sachs planning 'buy now, pay later' service

Apple is planning to launch a service that will allow users to repay Apple Pay purchases in installments, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple will use Goldman Sachs, an existing partner for the Apple Card credit card since 2019, as the lender for the loans, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The service, known internally as Apple Pay Later according to the report, will rival "buy now, pay later" services from Affirm Holdings and PayPal that have recently become popular.

The new offering is not linked to the Apple Card and does not require the use of one, Bloomberg News reported.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple was not immediately available for a comment.

Australian BNPL operators Afterpay and Zip Co were both trading down about nine percent following the report.