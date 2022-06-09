ANZ releases ANZ Plus on Android

By on
ANZ releases ANZ Plus on Android

After launching iPhone banking in May.

ANZ Banking Group announced its new retail banking app is now available for Android users since first releasing ANZ Plus on iOS 15 for iPhones in May.

ANZ Plus is the first customer-facing proposition from the bank's ANZx transformation program.

From today Android users can join via scanning the QR code on the ANZ Plus website or through the Google Play Store.

Managing director design and delivery for ANZx at ANZ Peter Dalton said the bank is “excited” to provide app access to a broader audience.  

“Given Android is the most popular smart phone operating system in Australia, we’re excited to deliver our Android app today, opening ANZ Plus and its savings features, including great interest rates, to a wider customer base.”

“With tools to help customers make financially healthy choices, a multi-goal savings account and coaches to provide expert support, ANZ Plus gives customers greater visibility and control over their finances,” Dalton said.

Features of the app include an everyday ANZ Plus account and a multi-goal ANZ Save account, however customers won't be able to view pre-existing ANZ accounts in the new app.

Customers can also talk to ANZ Plus coaches through the in-app chat, with plans to release further features and functionality over the upcoming weeks.

Future capabilities include a digital home loan product which ANZ plans to have in beta testing in late 2022, as part of phase two of the ANZ Plus platform rollout.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
androidanzanz plusanzianzxappledigital bankingfinancefinanceitgooglemobile bankingsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises
NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m

NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m
No patch for actively exploited Atlassian Confluence zero-day

No patch for actively exploited Atlassian Confluence zero-day
Bunnings is using its data "like never before"

Bunnings is using its data "like never before"

Digital Nation

Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?