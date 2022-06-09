ANZ releases ANZ Plus on Android

ANZ Banking Group announced its new retail banking app is now available for Android users since first releasing ANZ Plus on iOS 15 for iPhones in May.

ANZ Plus is the first customer-facing proposition from the bank's ANZx transformation program.

From today Android users can join via scanning the QR code on the ANZ Plus website or through the Google Play Store.

Managing director design and delivery for ANZx at ANZ Peter Dalton said the bank is “excited” to provide app access to a broader audience.

“Given Android is the most popular smart phone operating system in Australia, we’re excited to deliver our Android app today, opening ANZ Plus and its savings features, including great interest rates, to a wider customer base.”

“With tools to help customers make financially healthy choices, a multi-goal savings account and coaches to provide expert support, ANZ Plus gives customers greater visibility and control over their finances,” Dalton said.

Features of the app include an everyday ANZ Plus account and a multi-goal ANZ Save account, however customers won't be able to view pre-existing ANZ accounts in the new app.

Customers can also talk to ANZ Plus coaches through the in-app chat, with plans to release further features and functionality over the upcoming weeks.

Future capabilities include a digital home loan product which ANZ plans to have in beta testing in late 2022, as part of phase two of the ANZ Plus platform rollout.