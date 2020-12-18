ANZ preps for new banking platform pilot

Work is progressing on a program to modernise ANZ’s banking systems under its ANZx transformation program, with a trial of the systems slated for Q2 2021, iTnews understands.

As first reported by The Australian, ANZx will be piloted by as many as 150 bank staff in April, ahead of a wider launch.

iTnews first revealed the bank was working on the ambitious transformation program in November 2019, which ANZ hopes will deliver a tenfold improvement in speed and digital capability.

The technology side of the ANZx project is being led by Chris Venter, GM for Australian business transformation technology; Peter Dalton, the bank's managing director for customer experience and digital channels, is a co-lead on the project.

Venter told iTnews the bank was “effectively building a new banking platform” which would be “cloud-native [and] API-first”.

Designing and building the next-generation customer-centric banking platform involves overhauling the bank’s existing products and services.

ANZ has selected technology from the Salesforce ecosystem, including tools from MuleSoft, to develop new capabilities.

Salesforce will be used to bring customer data together into a single place, which will improve service and compliance with handling and addressing customers’ complaints in a timely manner.

In addition to Salesforce tools, some of the cloud components will come from ANZ’s Enterprise Cloud Portfolio, a central capability within ANZ that is taking responsibility for cloud services.