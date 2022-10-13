ANZ cloud transformation lead heads to Telstra

By on
ANZ cloud transformation lead heads to Telstra

Samantha Davies takes on principal cloud role.

ANZ’s cloud transformation lead has left the bank after 11 years to take on the principal cloud COE lead role at Telstra.

Davies announced her move on LinkedIn; her new role at Telstra come under its network and IT function.

While at ANZ, Davies delivered and created strategic guidance for its cloud transformation objectives including developing a broader program plan.

Davies first joined ANZ in 2011 as a senior business analyst and project manager before, leaving in 2014 for a senior project manager position at Monash University.

She returned to ANZ in 2015 as senior delivery lead, holding this role for over three-and-a- half years, overseeing the delivery security projects.

By late 2018, Davies was the bank’s cyber defence lead until moving into her last role in July 2021.

Davies also worked for Tennis Australia for close to eight-and-a-half years in various IT roles. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anzcloud transformationstrategytelcoittelstratraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks

'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks
Boeing is extending Army's new battlefield comms system

Boeing is extending Army's new battlefield comms system
Endeavour Energy driving digital twin with mobile data capture

Endeavour Energy driving digital twin with mobile data capture
Tabcorp to invest $33 million into Dabble

Tabcorp to invest $33 million into Dabble

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?