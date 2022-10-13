ANZ cloud transformation lead heads to Telstra

ANZ’s cloud transformation lead has left the bank after 11 years to take on the principal cloud COE lead role at Telstra.

Davies announced her move on LinkedIn; her new role at Telstra come under its network and IT function.

While at ANZ, Davies delivered and created strategic guidance for its cloud transformation objectives including developing a broader program plan.

Davies first joined ANZ in 2011 as a senior business analyst and project manager before, leaving in 2014 for a senior project manager position at Monash University.

She returned to ANZ in 2015 as senior delivery lead, holding this role for over three-and-a- half years, overseeing the delivery security projects.

By late 2018, Davies was the bank’s cyber defence lead until moving into her last role in July 2021.

Davies also worked for Tennis Australia for close to eight-and-a-half years in various IT roles.