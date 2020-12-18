Announcing the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists

We are excited to announce the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists.

iTnews received more than 90 nominations for IT projects that took place in a year like no other.

They include federal and state government projects enabling critical Covid-19 response activities, challenging IT risk and consumer data projects by banks, a local government effort to democratise the use of data, and a web application that has saved Australian families millions of dollars.

Nominees also include significant projects in the telecommunications, construction and energy sectors, among others.

Some of these projects were completed under extreme pressure during the pandemic. Some involve systems used by thousands of employees and millions of citizens.

Thank you to all entrants. We received many nominees in each category and separating them was not straightforward. Some nominees only just missed out, which does not mean they were without merit.

Look out for iTnews coverage about each finalist project in the new year, followed by the announcement of the iTnews Benchmark Awards winners in March.

The 2020-21 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists

Federal Government

myGov Enhancement (Digital Transformation Agency)

amica: simple, smart separation (Legal Services Commission of SA)

Service improvements to myGov (Services Australia)

State Government

NSW Spatial Digital Twin (Department of Customer Service, Spatial Services)

COVID Safe Check-in (Service NSW)

Check In CBR (ACT Health)

Local Government

Geelong Data Exchange

Smart Coogee Beach

Parkes Recycled Water Scheme - End User Control System

Industrial & Primary Production

IoT + water improving agricultural outcomes and reducing carbon footprint (SA Water)

Beach Energy goes Passwordless with the Okta Identity Cloud

Rental Industrial IoT (Coates Hire)

Education

Victoria University Unit Health Dashboard

Effects of Digital Technologies on Student Engagement and Outcomes (La Trobe University)

Real-time simulation experiences develop confidence and preparedness for real-world situations (Swinburne Online)

Health

Critical Health Resource Information System (Department of Health; Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society; Ambulance Victoria)

Phoenix Systems Transformation Program (HCF)

NSW Health implementation of state-wide, cloud-based incident management system ims+

Finance

Launch of the Australian Consumer Data Right (Regional Australia Bank)

IT Risk Stability Score (Commonwealth Bank of Australia)

Future AMP Bank Program

Mass Market