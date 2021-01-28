AMP to tip all remaining on-premises workloads into AWS

AMP is set to move all on-premises workloads into AWS by 2022, a decade after it first started deploying to the cloud.

The financial services firm outlined the “acceleration” in cloud deployment on Thursday, albeit aligned to a single cloud provider in AWS.

That is, on the surface, a departure from recent commentary by AMP that it was embracing a multi-cloud strategy.

“There is no one cloud that can solve all the requirements that you have,” group head of technology for modern enterprise infrastructure Abdullah Khan told an FST Media summit at the end of last year.

iTnews understands that despite moving “100 percent of on-premises workloads to AWS by 2022” that AMP remains committed to multi-cloud.

However, it is not clear what this might look like - for example, the extent to which workloads quickly re-platformed to AWS might then be reworked and re-hosted elsewhere - nor why all workloads are destined for AWS, even if AWS is not to be their final destination.

Comment was being sought from an AMP spokesperson at the time of publication.

AMP said it had already migrated “more than half” of all of its workloads to AWS between 2012 and now.

Today’s announcement impacts the remainder of the application environment that is currently still on on-premises infrastructure.

Like NAB, AMP is making use of AWS Managed Services (AMS) to bring those remaining workloads across to AWS.

AMS is targeted only at the largest firms in each country and is designed to get them set up with standard templates and platforms in AWS, and to then manage that cloud infrastructure with AWS technical staff.

AMP said that migrating all remaining on-premises environments to AWS will allow it “to increase speed of service and more effectively scale operations in the cloud.”

Chief technology and data officer Jacqui Visch said in a statement that the combination of AMP and AWS resources “will give us the ability to move at pace while ensuring that our services are always up-to-date as well as cost-efficient.”

AMP has an internal ‘cloud academy’ that it uses to train up staff in cloud - and specifically AWS - skills.

Visch did not say how many staff had been certified through the program since it launched in June last year, but she did note that initial interest was high.

“Within a day, we received more than 400 registrations,” she said.