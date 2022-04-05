AMD to buy Pensando for US$1.9 billion

By on
AMD to buy Pensando for US$1.9 billion

In data centre push.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will acquire cloud startup Pensando for US$1.9 billion (A$2.5 billion) to bolster its data centre products and capitalise on booming demand from cloud and enterprise sectors.

AMD said the deal value does not include working capital and other adjustments.

Pensando, which was founded in 2017 by a group of four ex-Cisco Systems engineers, counts Goldman Sachs and Microsoft Azure as its customers.

The startup makes a fully programmable processor and a software platform, which helps enterprise clients and data centre customers to function more like cloud computing data centers like AWS.

The lucrative data centre chip business is rife with competition, with AMD rivals Intel and Nvidia.

Pensando's chief executive officer Prem Jain and the entire team will join AMD's Data Centre Solutions Group.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amdchipclouddata centrehardwareintelnvidiasemiconductorsilicon

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan

Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan
Victoria Police hires long-time health CIO

Victoria Police hires long-time health CIO

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?