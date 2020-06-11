Amazon to set up 'massive' Queensland fulfilment centre

E-tailer Amazon Australia is building a multi-million dollar fulfilment centre in Brisbane that is set to begin operating by Christmas.

The company announced the operational expansion today, with the new facility to be located Goodman’s Port Industry Park in the Brisbane suburb of Lytton.

“The new fulfilment centre will be around the same size as two Rugby League fields, housing more than half a million items from Amazon.com.au,” the company said.

Amazon said the new fulfilment centre would allow faster delivery of orders to Queensland customers.

It “will also benefit Queensland based small & medium sized businesses who utilise Fulfilment By Amazon to seamlessly service customers across the country,” Amazon said.

“Local sellers will soon be able to send their products to the Brisbane fulfilment centre where Amazon will then pick, pack and ship orders to customers, provide customer service support and manage returns on behalf of the seller.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that construction on the “massive multi-million dollar hub ... will start immediately, creating more than 170 jobs and an additional 200 jobs once it’s up and running.”

Amazon said it worked with Goodman Australia to secure the location, “which is close to the Port of Brisbane, Brisbane airport and transport links”.

The fulfilment centre in Brisbane will join existing facilities in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

It opened its first fulfilment centre in Dandenong South, Melbourne in December 2017, followed by Moorebank, Sydney in August 2018 and then Perth’s Airport Precinct in November 2019.