Amazon to set up 'massive' Queensland fulfilment centre

By on
Amazon to set up 'massive' Queensland fulfilment centre

Makes "multi-million dollar" investment in the state.

E-tailer Amazon Australia is building a multi-million dollar fulfilment centre in Brisbane that is set to begin operating by Christmas.

The company announced the operational expansion today, with the new facility to be located Goodman’s Port Industry Park in the Brisbane suburb of Lytton.

“The new fulfilment centre will be around the same size as two Rugby League fields, housing more than half a million items from Amazon.com.au,” the company said.

Amazon said the new fulfilment centre would allow faster delivery of orders to Queensland customers.

It “will also benefit Queensland based small & medium sized businesses who utilise Fulfilment By Amazon to seamlessly service customers across the country,” Amazon said.

“Local sellers will soon be able to send their products to the Brisbane fulfilment centre where Amazon will then pick, pack and ship orders to customers, provide customer service support and manage returns on behalf of the seller.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that construction on the “massive multi-million dollar hub ... will start immediately, creating more than 170 jobs and an additional 200 jobs once it’s up and running.”

Amazon said it worked with Goodman Australia to secure the location, “which is close to the Port of Brisbane, Brisbane airport and transport links”.

The fulfilment centre in Brisbane will join existing facilities in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

It opened its first fulfilment centre in Dandenong South, Melbourne in December 2017, followed by Moorebank, Sydney in August 2018 and then Perth’s Airport Precinct in November 2019.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amazon fulfilment queensland retailit strategy

Most Read Articles

Telstra loses its Asia Pacific CISO

Telstra loses its Asia Pacific CISO
CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions

CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions
Email from HaveIBeenPwned wipes helpdesk tickets

Email from HaveIBeenPwned wipes helpdesk tickets
Drinks maker Lion shuts IT systems after 'cyber incident'

Drinks maker Lion shuts IT systems after 'cyber incident'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?