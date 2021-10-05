All Facebook sites and services vanish from the Internet

By on
All Facebook sites and services vanish from the Internet

Routes to social network disappear.

All Facebook sites and services are unreachable this morning worldwide, after what appears to be a routing problem affecting the social network's border gateway protocol (BGP) configuration.

Starting approximately 4am AEDT, the chief technology officer of content delivery network Cloudflare, John Graham-Cumming, noted that for unknown reasons, BGP route advertisements for Facebook's network were being withdrawn from the global system, which tells providers where to send data traffic.

As a result of the BGP peering sessions being down, facebook.com and other sites associated with the social network currently do not resolve in the global domain name system to internet protocol addresses.

Facebook has acknowledged the problems on competing social platform Twitter, but not provided an explanation as to what is causing the worldwide outage.

There is currently no estimated time of service restoration.

All Facebook services are down, including the Messenger and WhatsApp communications apps, Instagram photo and video sharing, and the Oculus virtual reality platform.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bgp dns facebook instagram messenger networking oculus whatsapp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes

Most Read Articles

Telstra broaches ADSL's 'end of life'

Telstra broaches ADSL's 'end of life'
Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot
VMware vCenter under widespread attack

VMware vCenter under widespread attack
NSW govt rejects call to move Cyber Security NSW

NSW govt rejects call to move Cyber Security NSW

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?