Airservices begins developing flight data system for drone operators

By on
Airservices begins developing flight data system for drone operators

Names four companies it will work with on prototype.

Airservices Australia has down-selected four companies to develop a prototype flight information management system (FIMS) that will share air traffic control information with drone operators.

The companies – ANRA Technologies, Altitude Angel, Frequentis Australasia and OneSky Systems – were chosen following a request for proposal by the government-owned corporation last year.

FIMS, which Airservices has been consulting on since mid-2020, will act as a data exchange gateway, linking drone operators and other new airspace users with the existing air traffic management system.

It is expected to allow for a shared situational awareness among all airspace users as unmanned aerial vehicles traffic management (UTM) participants increasingly become a feature of the sky.

“Australia is one of the fastest growing markets for drones, adopting new technologies to deliver products, services and aid to people and places faster,” Airservices said in a statement.

Airservices chief customer experience strategy officer Peter Curran said FIMS will be central to the UTM ecosystem envisioned by the government’s national emerging aviation technologies policy.

He said it will “provide safe, efficient and equitable access to airspace for traditional as well as new airspace users”.

An example could include emergency services temporarily requesting priority access to conduct a rescue operation, with FIMS automatically sharing updated information with all airspace users.

The four chosen companies will now participate in a “competitive down-selection process” to create the FIMS prototype, with in-field trials expected to take place before the end of this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
air traffic air traffic control airservices australia drone federal government fims flight information management system governmentit software strategy uav

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation
Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?