AGL Energy finds its new CISO

AGL Energy’s new chief information security officer is Heng Mok, whom it also emerged has been “interim” CISO since December last year.

Mok updated his LinkedIn profile late last week, noting he had commenced as AGL CISO this month, following seven months in a similar “interim” role.

He was previously the manager of business security advisory and engagement in AGL, where he spent one-and-a-half years overseeing teams providing cyber services strategy and advisory on areas such as forensics, data protection and security architecture.

Mok has also spent time as an enterprise security architect at AGL, NAB, ANZ and IAG.

He acknowledged the elevation to CISO in comments on LinkedIn.

An AGL spokesperson declined to comment.

iTnews reported earlier this month that Samantha MacLeod, who had been AGL’s CISO for two-and-a-half years, had moved on.

“I have finished up with AGL. Not a decision that I made lightly. However, one that allows me some time to think through what I do next,” she said.

“I built and led our AGL cyber team through a huge program of work, regulatory change, and creation of our technology risk function.

It appears Mok's interim role overlapped with MacLeod for around six months, meaning it is likely to have been a transitionary arrangement, although this could not be confirmed at the time of publication.

