Adelaide's 10 Gigabit access network completed

Adelaide's 10 gigabit per second fibre optic network has reached completion, with 1000 buildings connected in the city.

The 10 Gigabit Adelaide project was started in December 2017, with TPG selected as the City of Adelaide's rollout partner in 2018.

Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor said connecting the 1000th building was done on time and on budget.

Verschoor said the 10 Gigabit Adelaide project was a commitment to provide the city with world-class digital infrastructure, and would be a compelling factor to attract business from interstate and around the world.

“The landmark project – the first of its kind in Australia – represents a significant strategic commitment by the City of Adelaide to provide our city businesses with world-class digital infrastructure that will help create jobs and boost our economy," Verschoor said.

Spanning a total of 82 kilometres of fibre-optic circuits, the 1000 buildings in the 10 Gigabit Adelaide project are connected with 26,000 splices, 431 new joints and eight high density cores sites, TPG's general manager for enterprise and governmenet Nick Pachos said.

He added that several hundred organisations have connected to the network already, with the latest one being The Light Cultural Foundation philanthropic venture.

"We expect demand to accelerate now the network has been completed," Pachos said.

iTnews reported in June that a second phase will now be pursued, whereby additional services are bundled with base connectivity agreements.

“Phase two, looking forward, is about extracting a return on investment from that project,” City of Adelaide innovation projects manager Kim Hunt said.

“It's about the provision of second-tier services … like cloud and software-as-a-service products available to users of that network.

“Phase two is also about us extracting and leveraging the fibre for our own use in council.”