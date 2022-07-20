ACMA prepares 5G spectrum for sale

By on
ACMA prepares 5G spectrum for sale

3.4GHz, 3.7GHz bands to go on sale.

A spectrum auction has moved a step closer, with the Australian Communications and Media Authority issuing a determination reallocating frequencies in the 3.4GHz and 3.7GHz bands for 5G services.

The declaration brings to a close a consultation that began in 2019.

Spectrum auctions in regional areas and will cover the 3400-3442.5MHz band, the 3475-3575MHz band, and the 3700-3800MHz band in both regional and metropolitan areas.

Under what it calls “urban excise”, some frequencies in the 3400-3475MHz band won’t be available in the spectrum auction, in some metropolitan areas.

That spectrum will instead be available for equipment licences, to support wireless broadband services.

During the consultation, the aviation sector and the space sector have both expressed concern at what they perceive as a threat to their use of spectrum from the telecommunications industry.

Satellite operators asked the ACMA to protect C-band frequencies currently used for satellite services.

The aviation sector, meanwhile, fears 5G base stations could interfere with radio altimeters in aircraft.

The declaration covers the following frequencies:

  • 3400 MHz to 3425 MHz
  • 3425 MHz to 3442.5 MHz
  • 3475 MHz to 3492.5 MHz
  • 3492.5 MHz to 3510 MHz
  • 3510 MHz to 3542.5 MHz
  • 3542.5 MHz to 3575 MHz
  • 3700 MHz to 3750 MHz
  • 3750 MHz to 3800 MHz

Declarations cover Adelaide, Albury, Ballarat and Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Quirindi East, Quirindi West, Rockhampton, Sydney, Toowoomba and Townsville, as well as regional NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia, and regional Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
5gacmaaustralian communications and media authorityaviationcbandsatellitespectrumtelco/ispwireless broadband

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider
Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details

Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details
Bank of Queensland to go 'all-in' on public cloud

Bank of Queensland to go 'all-in' on public cloud
Home Affairs, ASIC, ACMA leave Global Switch data centre

Home Affairs, ASIC, ACMA leave Global Switch data centre

Digital Nation

Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?