ACMA prepares 5G spectrum for sale

A spectrum auction has moved a step closer, with the Australian Communications and Media Authority issuing a determination reallocating frequencies in the 3.4GHz and 3.7GHz bands for 5G services.

The declaration brings to a close a consultation that began in 2019.

Spectrum auctions in regional areas and will cover the 3400-3442.5MHz band, the 3475-3575MHz band, and the 3700-3800MHz band in both regional and metropolitan areas.

Under what it calls “urban excise”, some frequencies in the 3400-3475MHz band won’t be available in the spectrum auction, in some metropolitan areas.

That spectrum will instead be available for equipment licences, to support wireless broadband services.

During the consultation, the aviation sector and the space sector have both expressed concern at what they perceive as a threat to their use of spectrum from the telecommunications industry.

Satellite operators asked the ACMA to protect C-band frequencies currently used for satellite services.

The aviation sector, meanwhile, fears 5G base stations could interfere with radio altimeters in aircraft.

The declaration covers the following frequencies:

3400 MHz to 3425 MHz

3425 MHz to 3442.5 MHz

3475 MHz to 3492.5 MHz

3492.5 MHz to 3510 MHz

3510 MHz to 3542.5 MHz

3542.5 MHz to 3575 MHz

3700 MHz to 3750 MHz

3750 MHz to 3800 MHz

Declarations cover Adelaide, Albury, Ballarat and Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Quirindi East, Quirindi West, Rockhampton, Sydney, Toowoomba and Townsville, as well as regional NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia, and regional Australia.