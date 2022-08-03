ACCC forces Telstra to deregister 900MHz sites "hindering" Optus 5G rollout

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has acted against Telstra for spectrum hoarding, after the incumbent telco used legacy access to 900MHz spectrum to baulk Optus’ 5G network rollout.

The carrier has provided a court-enforceable undertaking to address the issue, which has been accepted by the ACCC.

The regulator explained that some of Telstra’s registrations of radiocommuncation sites “interfered with Optus’ plans to roll out its 5G network nationally”.

ACCC commissioner Liza Carver said the ACCC believed the registration of 315 sites in the 900MHz band “had the substantial purpose or likely effect of lessening competition by Optus, as Telstra knew of the importance of this spectrum band to Optus’ 5G rollout plan.”

Telstra was able to exploit long-standing access to 900MHz spectrum for its 2G network, which closed in 2016.

As the carrier’s undertaking [pdf] explained, prior to 31 January 2022, it held just 109 registrations for 900MHz sites, and hadn’t registered a site since 2016.

Late last year, Optus won all the 900MHz spectrum on offer in the ACMA’s spectrum auction, and to facilitate network deployment ahead of the July 2024 commencement of the auctioned spectrum, the ACMA announced it would authorise PMTS Class B licences (known as “early access licences”).

Unlike spectrum licences, the PMTS (public mobile telecommunications service) licences are what’s known as an “apparatus licence”, allowing the owner to install equipment in a location in the nominated spectrum band.

Where there was a clash between an early access licence and an existing apparatus licence, the ACCC said it would give primary access to the party that had applied first – and that gave Telstra the chance to use its old 2G-era licences.

On 31 January 2022, Telstra registered assignments at 315 sites, 153 of which have been deregistered, leaving 162 still registered.

The ACCC’s concern, as detailed in the undertaking, was that those registrations had the “purpose or likely effect” of stopping Optus getting early access to the 900MHz sites, and was therefore “prevented or hindered” the telco from competing in the retail mobile market.

Telstra has agreed to deregister the remaining sites “to the extent necessary to remove the barrier those registrations impose” on Optus.