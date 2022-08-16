ABN Group appoints new CIO

ABN Group has appointed Tabcorp’s divisional chief information officer Ayten Ozenc to lead its transformation agenda.

The construction, property and finance company announced Ozenc will step into the chief information officer position at the end of October.

“We’re delighted to share the appointment of Ayten Ozenc as chief information officer to the ABN Group starting late October 2022 to lead our technology transformation agenda for the group,” the company said.

The company said Ozenc’s “capability and skill set… will assist the ABN Group in achieving our strategic agenda.”

Commenting on the announcement Ozenc said “it will be a privilege to lead the technology function and support the group’s continued growth and success.”

ABN Group’s executive general manager for strategy and technology Jo Carson told iTnews Ozenc will report to CEO Andrew Roberts.

“The appointment of Ayten to this position reflects the Groups commitment to our transformation over the next five years,” said Carson.

Carson added “the ABN Group is committed to a strong growth mandate through our strategy” which will be “supported by a significant investment in technology investment and transformation as a key enabler.”

Prior to the appointment of Ozenc, Carson had “been performing the CIO role” for the past four and half years “in addition to other portfolios within the group”

Moving forward, Carson will hand over the technology portfolio and continue to report to Roberts as executive general manager for strategy.

Ozenc joins ABN Group from Tabcorp where she held general manager of technology in Tabcorp’s Wagering and Media business for over a year and a half.

During her time at Tabcorp Ozenc led the rebuild of its TAB app, website and retail terminals using Google’s Flutter software

At the time Ozenc exclusively told iTnews Tabcorp was the “first Australian wagering company who’s using Flutter and using it in a true omnichannel sense”.

Ozenc has also held multiple executive roles across Toll Group and Australia Post.