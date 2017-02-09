Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Former US spy ship turned sea-floor surveyor the Geo Resolution is currently docked under the Anzac Bridge at Sydney's Glebe Island, waiting for clearance to set out on a six-month mission to map the best possible path for Southern Cross Cable Network's third subsea telecommunications cable, known as NEXT.

The $350 million cable - which is for the most part roughly the circumference of a garden hose - will stretch some 12,500 km from Sydney's Clovelly beach to Los Angeles, creating what Southern Cross boasts will be the lowest latency route from cloud facilities in Los Angeles to Sydney and Auckland.