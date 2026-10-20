In Pictures: Preemptive Security Rapid7 Melbourne roundtable

Rapid7's "The End of Reactive Security - Building a Preemptive Defence" roundtable in Melbourne.
The Rapid7 lunch was held at Aerial in South Wharf, Melbourne.
iTnews contributing editor Nate Cochrane hosting the Rapid7 lunch.
Rapid7's Simon Ractliffe addresses the roundtable.
(L-R) x, Sam Lynch (Diversa Trustees), and Daisy Wong (Medibank).
Dennis Rodrigues (Redzed Lending Solutions), Nate Cochrane (iTnews) and Mandana Armioon (Dyno Nobel).
(L-R) Con Alicatoras (PEXA), Iby Boztepe (Independence Australia Group), David Coleman (Rapid7) and Kunal Sharma (Kilvington Grammar School).
Rapid7's Simon Ractliffe speaks at the roundtable.
Kunal Sharma (Kilvington Grammar School) and Luke Ma (AIA Australia).
(L-R) Luke Ma (AIA Australia), Simon Ratcliffe (Rapid7), Dino Moscato (ANCA CNC).
(L-R) Iby Boztepe (Independence Australia Group), David Coleman (Rapid7), Kunal Sharma (Kilvington Grammar School), Luke Ma (AIA Australia), Simon Ratcliffe (Rapid7), Dino Moscato (ANCA CNC).
Networking at Rapid7's "The End of Reactive Security - Building a Preemptive Defence" roundtable in Melbourne.
(L-R) Simon Ractliffe and David Coleman (both Rapid7).
(L-R) Nate Cochrane (iTnews) and Johan Sulaiman (Heart Research Institute).