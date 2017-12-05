Inside Macquarie Group's 'Arturo' public cloud push

Macquarie Group has provided the first major look at ‘Arturo’, a project that has seen it migrate over 100 production apps so far to run on AWS public cloud infrastructure.

The Australian finance giant is notoriously secretive about its technology architecture but provided a rare - and detailed - look inside the 2.5-year-old Arturo project at AWS’ re:Invent conference over the weekend.

It revealed Arturo - and therefore AWS - as the compute and storage infrastructure underpinning its digital banking ambitions. Macquarie had previously refused to discuss how features developed for its digital banking services were hosted.

The banking group also provided a detailed account of how it was able to convince its risk and security teams - as well as regulators - that public cloud adoption would not cause compliance or customer problems.

Macquarie Group operates in 27 countries and is subject to rules set by 215 regulators worldwide, underlying the importance placed internally on getting the design and implementation of Arturo right.

“At this point in time we have over 100 production applications running out in public cloud and hundreds of dev/test solutions,” cloud technology division director Adam Prettejohn said.

“Every month our development teams provision over 10,000 environments via our continuous delivery pipeline - all autonomous, all developer-driven [and with] zero touch.

“And probably my favourite statistic that’s come off the back of this is when we first set up our cloud [centre of excellence] team it was a ‘two pizza box’ team of half a dozen people.

“That is the same size team we have today and they enable over 100 developers inside of our organisation to be effective.”

Prettejohn did not provide an indication of scale for Macquarie Group’s current or future ambitions for Arturo.

However, its head of technology infrastructure Jeffrey Smartt offered some guidance on how far Macquarie has gotten with cloud of all flavours. (In addition to Arturo, the bank is known to be deploying an Openstack private cloud).

“We’ve moved about 25 percent of our servers across to a combination of private and public cloud,” Smartt said.

“We have most of our development and testing now done on public cloud.”

The ambitions, however, could be substantial: Prettejohn said the institution did not want its choice of cloud to limit how much it could migrate to it.

“We have a very diverse application portfolio,” he said.

“[We have] our new digital banking platforms that we’re building out and they’re using the latest technologies that are cloud native.

“However, we also have back office processes that are using off-the-shelf technologies, and our journey to cloud needed to cater for all of this.

“We didn’t want to just do the latest and greatest, we wanted to make sure we could host as many applications as we could on the cloud.”

Laying the groundwork

Macquarie began its public cloud journey with two overarching goals, according to Prettejohn: “to drive agility and innovation” throughout its operations.

“To be able to get there we had to go and really bring three key areas of our organisation together - the business, the technology department, and our risk management group,” he said.

“We needed to make sure that we brought these three areas together and worked holistically to deliver a common platform for how we could secure cloud.”

Mitigating the risk of moving apps into public cloud was unsurprisingly identified as one of the main challenges to the project early on.

“We expected to have a reasonable amount of focus from our risk management group on security and process,” Smartt said.

“We had to be really clear about what we were doing, how we were going to manage the data in the cloud, how we were going to manage the security around the cloud, and make sure we were doing that in a really measured and appropriate way," Macquarie’s executive director of banking and financial services Tony Graham added.

Much of the work put into Arturo has been around baking in “security, compliance and resilience” into the platform, Prettejohn said.

From an overall project perspective, there were four key considerations that guided Macquarie’s approach to adopting AWS.

“The first thing was we wanted to make sure that we had a standardised deployment framework,” Prettejohn said.

“We wanted to make sure that we knew everything that was running in our cloud environment, that it was going through the same checks and balances, and that we knew that it was all catalogued and available for us to report on.

“We then chose continuous delivery and infrastructure as code as the way that we interface with AWS.

“Then, we had extendable engines that enabled us to go and put [in] inline preventative controls that are pluggable and put security and compliance first.

“The last thing we needed was continual assurance: we needed to make sure that, at all times, we were doing continual assurance about how we were running the platform.”

Standardising deployment

In some ways, Macquarie’s path to public cloud started out in much the same fashion as it has for other companies.

The institution ran a series of “quite successful” proof-of-concepts and pilots, and the resulting attention gave it enough ammunition to move from experimentation into production.

“In the space of three weeks we managed to spin up a public-facing website, we ran grid compute on top of Windows and Linux, and we did a big data analytics process running on Redshift,” Prettejohn said.

“We were quite successful and the organisation was really excited by it.”

But as Macquarie began to move from a world of pilots to production use cases, it quickly became apparent that it would require better processes and ways of working to do public cloud at any kind of scale.

“What we learned quite quickly as we started to move from those pilots and PoCs into a dev style environment was spinning up the infrastructure by hand and having people manually doing things just wasn’t going to scale,” Prettejohn said.

“So we took a step back and looked at how we could rethink this.”

The first step was to understand - in detail - how applications from across Macquarie worked so they could be prioritised and prepared to run in public cloud.

“What we ended up doing was building a portal where people could register their applications,” Prettejohn said.

“All of our developers and teams go into this portal, they type in the details of their app, but they also associate metadata against it such as what type of information does this application contain? Is it public facing or for internal use? How critical is the application - is it something that our developers are using like a build server or is it a business function that we need to make sure is deployed across multiple availability zones or regions?

“By collecting this metadata we then had the opportunity to put in place automated governance.”

Prettejohn also wanted to have the foundations in place for an accurate configuration management database (CMDB) for the public cloud environment.

“I don’t know if anyone else has had to manage an on-premise traditional style CMDB, but it is nearly impossible to make sure they’re always in sync,” he said.

“For our cloud-based CMDB we know that every time an app is deployed, every time it’s decommissioned, the infrastructure is always associated with it and we have a really good handle on our inventory.”

With comfort that it had the basic frameworks right, the next step was standardising how applications were actually delivered to run out in the public cloud.

“We’d already tried out the approach of manually provisioning things and decided that just wasn’t going to scale, so we turned to continuous delivery and infrastructure as code to do it,” Prettejohn said.

“The process that we go through is we register an application in Arturo which has all of that metadata; then our development teams write the infrastructure as code - we use [AWS] CloudFormation for that - and then they check that into our source code repository.

“When we check it in we put it right next to our application code; we then provision the infrastructure out on AWS via our pipeline, and then because we have the application code and infrastructure code sitting side-by-side we then automatically provision the app too.”

Prettejohn said the process is “highly repeatable and auditable” - a key selling point to resolve risk concerns.

“Every time someone makes a code change, be it to the infrastructure so changing the pattern that they’re using or changing the size of a machine, right through to the changing an application configuration, it always goes through this same continuous delivery process,” he said.

“We can see who made the code change, who approved the pull request, who approved the deployment of the infrastructure out into the cloud, and then who signed off the automated release into production.”

The process also has an unexpected benefit: teams could easily make copies of environments to use in their work, such as for user acceptance tests (UAT) on new banking features or applications.

“Because we had a highly repeatable and auditable process it meant that our development teams could spin up as many copies of exactly the same environment as they required,” Prettejohn said.

“So if I have half a dozen people in a development team, they can have half a dozen environments, and because it all comes from source code we know they are all identical.

“In a similar way we’re releasing a new product out to market and we have 10-12 people that are going to do UAT [user acceptance testing], we can give them all their own environments to test against and avoid cross-test pollution.”

Baking in security

To offset risk concerns surrounding the move into public cloud, Prettejohn said Macquarie built automated security and compliance controls into the continuous delivery pipeline used to provision and manage changes to infrastructure for enterprise applications.

“The key to it was because we had a pipeline and we knew that everything was provisioned in exactly the same way, we could put in place strong preventative controls,” he said.

The controls covered a range of potential domains, including: whether the app should even be considered a candidate for public cloud; lifecycle management for instances, ensuring they were torn down as required; and the setup of security features such as encryption of data held in AWS storage and who can access it.

Prettejohn used a mock-up of a “trading system” to illustrate how Macquarie had set security and compliance controls at different levels in the application stack.

Macquarie's mock trading system used for a technical demonstration at AWS re:Invent.

“For this particular example, we have a trading system used by internal customers, it has a load balancer on the front with an auto-scaling set of worker nodes, and it’s pulling some information from a [MySQL] database, doing some calculations and analytics over the top, and then writing it through to an S3 bucket,” he said.

“Then we have two other apps that interact with it: an administrative console where someone can log in and tune the different models, and another application that does group-wide analytics.

“The team that’s running this trading system doesn’t really know a lot about it. All they know is it requires access to their S3 bucket to be able to pull down data to do those analytics.”

Prettejohn said controls had been baked into the way MySQL on Amazon RDS instances could be configured to underpin applications.

“I’m a developer by trade and when I first came across Amazon RDS I was quite amazed at how easy it was to actually spin up a database, but as soon as you spin it up and you’re getting ready to go, you start to have to ask a few questions,” he said.

“So, as an example, do I need to encrypt my RDS database? By default they’re not so should I be turning it on? The answer of course is yes - with sensitive information, you absolutely should be encrypting it.

“But then what keys should I be using for my encryption? Do i just use the keys in my master account or should I be running separate keys for each of my applications?

“And then as you start to head through to production, you get questions like should I be multi AZ [availability zone]? Is my application critical enough that I should be putting that in place?

“And then finally how do I take RDS backups? Do I just use the standard [configuration] or is my data important enough that I should be running on a more aggressive backup schedule?”

Macquarie decided that rather than trying to set out a guidance document for each specific use case, "we would actually just automate it.”

The controls are baked into the way infrastructure is configured and provisioned through CloudFormation.

“What we have is additional metadata that we’ve injected into the CloudFormation, which our development teams write,” Prettejohn said.

“Because they have the additional metadata there … we can then start to make some sensible questions and some sensible defaults.”

Those default settings include that the bank “turns encryption on automatically and we set the KMS [AWS key management service] key that we’re going to use,” Prettejohn said.

“We also automatically tag the information, so that we can know the type of data that’s running in this system.

“And then finally we set the deletion policy so that we know if anyone ever deletes this database we always have a copy of the last set of data.”

Macquarie Group took a similar approach with identity and access management (IAM).

“Dealing with IAM can be complex - you have resources and principals, condition keys, questions of how do you share IAM between accounts or entities, and then finally how do you make sure that no-one in your organisation ever sets a principal to public on an S3 bucket?” Prettejohn said.

In AWS parlance, a principal element “specifies the user, account, service, or other entity that is allowed or denied access to a resource".

The bank also applied preventative controls to the way it configures security groups of AWS resources. A security group “acts as a virtual firewall that controls the traffic for one or more instances”, according to AWS.

“When moving to the cloud, it was a great opportunity for us to make sure we were doing microsegmentation across our components and applications,” Prettejohn said.

“By doing that it obviously reduces your blast radius risk between systems.

“However, security groups are pretty complex: CIDR blocks, VPCs, setting all of those ranges up - and if you’re working in an application-centric model you don’t really want to think about that.

“All you really want to know is whether this application is allowed access to this other application.”

Macquarie once again used code to build ingress rules (controlling access to applications) and egress rules (“ensuring that my application can only talk to the things that should be downstream”) automatically.

“And if we have applications that need to talk to each other we can automatically build the rules between all of them as well,” Prettejohn said.

Aside from baking in strong security and resiliency by default - assuring Macquarie that it was mitigating its risks when moving into AWS - the bank’s developers also benefited.

“By doing this it means that our development teams don’t need to spend their time on these things,” Prettejohn said.

“They can spend their time on innovating for our businesses.”

Continual assurance

While Macquarie saw it important to imbed governance, assurance and security into the way it configured AWS infrastructure to run its applications, the company also wanted assurance on an ongoing basis that applications remained secure and properly configured.

“We decided to approach that with a scorecard mentality, so similar to [AWS] Trusted Advisor, we decided that the best way to do it was actually to start scoring the applications that are running in our environment,” Prettejohn said.

Apps are scored on criteria such as how well they are optimised and what developers did “around data management, resilience, security and best practices”.

“You can also see how it’s going against its budget, how many environments it has running in dev/test at any particular point in time, right through to our assurances around how well continuous delivery paradigms are being used,” he said.

“These scorecards are produced all the time and handed out automatically to the application owners.”

The scores are also rolled up to higher levels of reporting - for example, all the way up to portfolios of applications.

“We could actually start to see how effective we were doing in our risk posture across a portfolio of applications, and we found this was really powerful,” Prettejohn said.

“It enabled us to let our developers and our business teams move rapidly and it empowered them to deliver but also made sure that with that empowerment they were very accountable too.”