The uptake of extended detection and response is being propelled by the need for unified, enterprise-grade cybersecurity threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. And by the difficulty organisations face finding specialist staff.
CISOs say XDR uptake driven by need for unified view of threats
By Andrew Birmingham , Natalie Apostolou on Jul 29, 2022 10:11AM
embed code for the ITN Focal Point
Access to specialist skills is critical
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:commonwealth superannuation corporationforrester researchhealthscopejemenasecurityxdr focal point
Sponsored Whitepapers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future