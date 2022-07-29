CISOs say XDR uptake driven by need for unified view of threats

By , on
embed code for the ITN Focal Point

Access to specialist skills is critical

The uptake of extended detection and response is being propelled by the need for unified, enterprise-grade cybersecurity threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.  And by the difficulty organisations face finding specialist staff.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
commonwealth superannuation corporationforrester researchhealthscopejemenasecurityxdr focal point

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future

Events

Most Read Articles

WPIT overhaul ends after 7 years, but critical Centrelink system delayed

WPIT overhaul ends after 7 years, but critical Centrelink system delayed
NBN Co is pricing Australians out of broadband, Telstra says

NBN Co is pricing Australians out of broadband, Telstra says
NBN Co told to 'reset' its pricing model

NBN Co told to 'reset' its pricing model
Microsoft Teams hit by global issue

Microsoft Teams hit by global issue

Digital Nation

Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?