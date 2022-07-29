Zurich general insurance IT head moves to Clover Insurance

Grant Barrington
Grant Barrington takes on CIO role.

Zurich head of IT for general insurance Grant Barrington has taken on a new role as chief information officer at Australian insurtech start-up Clover Insurance.

Sydney-based Clover Insurance is an insurance underwriting agency start-up that specialises in business, home and motor insurance.

Barrington announced via LinkedIn he had taken on the role this July.

“Very excited to announce that I have started a new position with Clover Insurance Australia as chief information officer," Barrington said.

“Clover is a technology-led start-up insurance underwriting agency focussed on simplifying the placement of insurance for brokers and their customers. 

“Watch this space for more information and follow Clover Insurance Australia to stay up to date on our progress”.

Prior to Clover Insurance, Barrington first joined Zurich in 2017 as application delievery manager before moving into the head of frontend systems within general insurance.

By 2021 Barrington was responsible for the end-to-end delivery of and leading its IT team as head of IT for general insurance.

Barrington also oversaw program management as application development manager at Ensurance Limited for just under a year.

Barrington has strong experience working in IT-based roles across the insurance sector, with roles at Calliden Insurance and Ellington Management and Information Services.

