Zoom raises full-year profit view

Hybrid work drives robust enterprise demand.

Zoom Video Communications raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, betting on robust demand from large businesses in a hybrid work environment, sending shares of the company up 15 percent in extended trading.

Revenue from Zoom's high-paying enterprise customers jumped 31 percent in the first quarter, representing 52 percent of its total revenue, the company said.

"We expect revenue from enterprise customers to become an increasingly higher percentage of total revenue over time," chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said in a post-earnings call with analysts.

The company said adjusted operating margin rose 37.2 percent in the quarter ended April 30 as efforts to expand its enterprise offerings to customer service contact centers, cloud calling and analytics companies paid off.

Zoom had recently announced the acquisition of Solvvy, an AI startup, and launched Zoom IQ, a call analytics tool for sales departments.

The company reported revenue rose 12 percent to $1.07 billion in the first quarter, its slowest growth on record.

Over the past few quarters, demand for the company's platform had slowed as Covid-19 lockdowns eased, and competition intensified from Microsoft's Teams, Cisco's WebEx and Google's Meet.

Still, the San-Francisco-based firm reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations and forecast earnings for the current quarter above estimates.

