Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users

By on
Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users

Following Lithuania report.

China's Xiaomi said that its devices do not censor users' communications, a day after Lithuania's Defence Ministry recommended that consumers avoid Chinese phones due to a censoring feature in the smartphone giant's flagship phone.

The censoring capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software has been turned off for the "European Union region" but can be turned on remotely at any time, the National Cyber Security Centre said in a report.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Xiaomi spokesman said its device "does not censor communications to or from its users".

"Xiaomi has never and will never restrict or block any personal behaviours of our smartphone users, such as searching, calling, web browsing or the use of third-party communication software," the statement said.

"Xiaomi fully respects and protects the legal rights of all users," it added.

The National Cyber Centre's report also said the Xiaomi phone was sending encrypted phone usage data to a server in Singapore, which could be against European data regulations.

The Xiaomi spokesman said: "Xiaomi complies with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation."

Deputy Defence Minister Margiris Abukevicius told Reuters the ministry shared its report with cyber security officials from other European Union nations and the United States on Wednesday.

According to the report, the terms potentially subject to censorship by the Xiaomi phone's system apps, such as the default internet browser, include "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" and "democracy movement".

China demanded last month that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its mission in Lithuania would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

Taiwanese missions in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding a reference to the island itself, which China claims as its own territory.

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan last week stressed support to Lithuania's prime minister Ingrida Simonyte in the face of pressure from China.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
censorship china device lithuania software xiaomi

Sponsored Whitepapers

Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac replaces branch phone systems with iPhones, Teams Calling

Westpac replaces branch phone systems with iPhones, Teams Calling
Westpac loses its group head of data and advanced analytics

Westpac loses its group head of data and advanced analytics
NBN Co to charge free fibre recipients that don't stick with higher speed plans

NBN Co to charge free fibre recipients that don't stick with higher speed plans
Telstra-led consortium to build out NSW's digital twin

Telstra-led consortium to build out NSW's digital twin

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?