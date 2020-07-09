Worley buys out TWPS for $20m in digital ops and maintenance push

By on
Worley buys out TWPS for $20m in digital ops and maintenance push

Will use digital capabilities across its global business.

Engineering services firm Worley has bought out the remaining 50 percent of its joint venture with Ferrovial, TW Power Services (TWPS), in part to capitalise on the energy operator’s digital capabilities.

The $20 million deal means Worley (formerly WorleyParsons) will be able to consolidate TWPS’ experience in developing and applying digital technologies and automation solutions for the power sector.

TWPS is an operations and maintenance business supporting one third of Australia’s power generation capability, with clients operating a mix of power generation plants including solar, wind, hydro and thermal.

Its customers include AGL, BHP, Hydro Tasmania, as well as a number of other energy providers across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

Already, a number of Worley’s customers have facilities centrally operated and remotely monitored from a control room at TWPS offices, the company said in a notice to the market.

TWPS’ all-hours operations include remote monitoring, data analytics asset performance optimisation, reliability engineering and energy management to meet consumer demand.

It also supports compliance with cyber security standards required for critical power infrastructure.

Worley chief executive Chris Ashton said the acquisition will benefit customers as the power sector transitions to newer technologies.

“As well as enhancing our global operations and maintenance capability, this acquisition accelerates our role supporting our customers through their energy transition, helping them prepare for a low-carbon future and the digitalisation of industry.”

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Worley’s earnings from the first year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition cyber security energyit finance remote operations security strategy tw power services twps worley worley parsons

Most Read Articles

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers
Telstra gets two more years to upgrade or sell its residential fibre networks

Telstra gets two more years to upgrade or sell its residential fibre networks
Critical F5 BIG-IP vulnerability made public

Critical F5 BIG-IP vulnerability made public
CBA hit by nine-hour online banking, payments outage

CBA hit by nine-hour online banking, payments outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?