Woolworths to take control of Quantium for $223m

By on
Woolworths to take control of Quantium for $223m

Will combine it with existing data science ops, hires new analytics chief.

Woolworths will take a controlling stake in data business Quantium for $223 million and intends to combine the business with its own data science and advanced analytics teams.

The retailer said in a financial filing that the investment would lift its stake in Quantium from 47 percent to 75 percent, with the remaining 25 percent remaining in the hands of Quantium founders and staff members.

It originally took a stake in Quantium back in 2013 for $20 million.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said advanced analytics is “key to improving the experiences, ranges, and services we provide to our customers and the support we provide to our teams and suppliers”.

“Through this transaction, we aspire to bring together Quantium’s advanced analytics capability and Woolworths Group’s retail capabilities to unlock value across our entire retail ecosystem,” Banducci said.

Woolworths intends to fold Quantium into a new business unit called Q-Retail, which will also house “Woolworths Group’s collective data science and advanced analytics capabilities, with a focus on delivering against the group’s advanced analytics aspirations”.

Q-Retail will be led by Amitabh Mall, who will also serve as Woolworths’ chief analytics officer. Mall joins the company from Boston Consulting Group.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of financial year 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
analytics cao chief analytics officer data science quantium retailit software storage woolworths

Sponsored Whitepapers

Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband says some customers are switching providers to get high-speed NBN discounts

Aussie Broadband says some customers are switching providers to get high-speed NBN discounts
Aussie Broadband to white label its services

Aussie Broadband to white label its services
Swinburne University data breach exposes details of 5000 staff, students

Swinburne University data breach exposes details of 5000 staff, students
CBA's digital benefits finder unlocks $481 million for customers

CBA's digital benefits finder unlocks $481 million for customers
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?