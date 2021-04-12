Woolworths supply chain and tech chief headed to Australia Post

Woolworths chief supply chain and technology officer Paul Graham is set to move into the vacant chief executive role at Australia Post by September.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher announced the appointment on Monday, and said it concluded a “global search” for a replacement.

Graham replaces Christina Holgate, who was ousted in controversial circumstances at the end of last year over a corporate gift scandal.

Fletcher said in a statement that her replacement, Paul Graham, “currently holds the position of chief supply chain and technology officer for the Woolworths Group.”

“His experience and leadership match strongly with Australia Post’s strategic objectives,” the statement reads.

“Graham has significant experience in leading complex and large-scale businesses with supply chain, logistics and innovation at their core.

“In his role at Woolworths Group he led a significant transformation process and a team of 12,000 people.”

Graham has also previously held senior roles with Deutsche Post DHL (EXEL) in Europe.

Until Graham is available, which will occur “by September 2021,” Rodney Boys will continue to act as interim CEO at Australia Post.

Shadow communications minister Michelle Rowland questioned the timing of the announcement, “only a day before a senate inquiry” into the fiasco with the previous CEO commences.

“Why was an appointment announced in panic today when the incoming CEO won’t be commencing until September 2021?” she said.

“The senate will proceed with its inquiry tomorrow into the circumstances surrounding Ms Holgate and the government’s cuts to postal services.”