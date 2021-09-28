Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

By on
Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

Focuses on 'aisle extension'.

Woolworths has gone live with its expanded online shopping offering after several months of pilot.

The retailer, through its venture capital arm W23, invested in Melbourne startup Marketplacer back in April and also committed to use the technology to create what it called ‘Everyday Market’.

Everyday Market is effectively a dropshipping service, beefing up the range of products available in Woolworths’ online store but relying on third parties to fulfil and ship those products directly to customers.

Customers can pay for groceries and these other products in a single transaction.

Woolworths said that the purpose of the marketplace was “to complement the existing food and grocery range at Woolworths.com.au, with a key focus on aisle extension in the household appliances, baby, toys, pet care, health and beauty categories.”

Woolworths' own variety brand Big W is one of the "partners" selling products through the marketplace.

Everyday Market general manager Lance Eerhard said the retailer is “starting with a small group of partners and it really is just the beginning.” 

“We have ambitions to more than double our range and offer tens of thousands of products to our customers over time,” Eerhard said.

Woolworths has been piloting the Everyday Market “in select areas” since July.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
marketplace marketplacer retailit software woolworths

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management

Events

Most Read Articles

Macquarie Bank looks to break free of IaaS

Macquarie Bank looks to break free of IaaS
Adobe scores $32m myGov software deal

Adobe scores $32m myGov software deal
CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent

CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent
Australia's biggest banks look to paid internships to draw in new tech talent

Australia's biggest banks look to paid internships to draw in new tech talent

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?