Woolworths' head of IT for product and value chain architecture departs

Woolworths has lost its head of IT for product and value chain architecture Harish Harish to building products group CSR.

Harish announced his departure in a LinkedIn post on Thursday after more than 22 years with the retail giant.

He will join CSR in an unamed role next week.

“After more than 22 years of working at Woolworths Group (including more than 10 years in Big W), I have decided to leave to pursue a new and exciting challenge,” he said.

“I thank everyone at Woolworths Group for teaching me, supporting me and allowing me to grow.

“I’ve had a fantastic learning experience and opportunities to be part of the many transformational journeys that we’ve had here at Woolworths.

“I’ll be joining CSR Limited next week and look forward to the new and exciting challenges that await me.”

Woolworths Group CIO John Hunt expressed his gratitude to Harish for his contribution to the company over the last two decades.

"We're grateful for the immense contribution Harish has made to our business over more than two decades,” he said.

“We wish Harish every success in the next phase of his career."

Woolworths will look to appoint a successor to the role in the near future.

Harish held numerous IT positions during his 11 year stint at Woolworths, working his way up from enterprise architect to domain architect manager for product and value chain.

He moved into the head of IT role for product and value chain architecture in 2018, holding the role for three years.

Harish began his time with the Woolworths Group as a senior analyst programmer for Big W before rising up to the solution and design manager role.