Woolworths enables e-receipt selection at checkout via app

Introduces paperless checkout option.

Woolworths has updated its Everyday Rewards app so customers can opt-out of receiving a paper receipt at the checkout. 

The new feature allows shoppers to update their preferences via the app so they no longer receive printed receipts when scanning their Everyday Rewards card in-store. 

The update removes the need to select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for receipts at the point of sale, speeding up the checkout process and reducing contact with the payment terminal. 

E-receipts are stored in the app for 14 months after each shop.

In a post on LinkedIn, WooliesX said the feature was already “saving kilometres of paper every week”.  

“Minimising contact with the checkout terminal and going paperless is a little thing that’s all about helping our customers shop quickly and safely and be COVIDSafe this Christmas,” the company wrote.

The feature builds on Woolworths' efforts to allow customers to transact without paper receipts or plastic cards. 

The Woolworths Rewards App was launched in May and allows members of the loyalty scheme to earn points, check their point balance, and access discounts at its supermarkets, Big W, and BWS.

The app includes a digital card for in-store scanning.

