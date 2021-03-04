WooliesX to uplift its IT engineering practice

WooliesX is set to uplift its IT engineering practice and grow its 300-strong team over the course of the next year.

The company has created a new role of engineering practice leader, reporting to chief digital technology officer (CDTO) Nick Eshkenazi, according to a job advertisement published in mid-February. The advertisement has since expired.

“What our WooliesX technology team has achieved in the past two years is just outstanding,” the advertisement read.

“We are now looking for an engineering leader who can continue to push the boundaries and take our engineering practice to the next level.

“The engineering agile practice is the largest in WooliesX and has a significant reach, influence and impact across the Woolworths Group ecosystem.”

The practice leader will collaborate with WooliesX technology leaders and Group IT “to deliver the engineering team strategy and to influence the way technology is transforming both the way [Woolworths] works and serve its customers.”

They will also be charged with “adapting, expanding and challenging [Woolworths’ current technology offering, ensuring it remains competitive in the rapidly changing e-commerce and retail environment.”

"As our digital and e-commerce platforms continue to grow in adoption and popularity, we know our customers’ expectations will only continue to evolve and rise," Eshkenazi told iTnews in a statement.

"To keep pace with the growing demand and set us up for ongoing success, we need world-class engineering leadership and talent to help build the best products and experiences for our customers.

"We’re pleased to have the opportunity to invest in the development and growth of our in-house engineering capability at Woolworths.

"It offers local tech talent the opportunity to build meaningful careers right here in Australia - working with cutting-edge technology and making a positive impact on the lives of millions of Australians."

According to the advertisement, there are already “300-plus” IT staff that fall under the engineering practice, “with projections for significant growth over the next 12 months.”

More broadly, Woolworths allocated at least $50 million last month to give more than 60,000 of its 200,000 staff technology-oriented skills.