WooliesX lands a new CDTO

WooliesX has a new chief digital technology officer (CDTO), with James Wilson revealing his appointment to the role.

In a LinkedIn post, Wilson said he had spent the past two months immersing in the Woolworths business.

“I've worked in stores, fulfilment centres, and even been out on delivery trucks in the early hours of the morning,” he wrote.

“I've never experienced such a thoughtful, considered, and wonderfully intense induction into a new role. It's a testament to the customer and team focus of Woolies, and has been immensely helpful in learning this industry that's new to me.

“We've got an incredible team, and an immensely important mission to fulfil -- and I'm ecstatic to play a role in shaping how we engineer technology to create better experiences together for a better tomorrow.”

A WooliesX spokesperson confirmed Wilson's appointment to iTnews, saying he "will partner across our digital businesses and the group to orchestrate our customer digital technology strategy, which enables us to create better experiences and build digital technology capability that powers our digital ecosystem."

Wilson joined WooliesX from CBA, where he was a distinguished engineer as well as chief engineer for x15ventures, the bank’s venture-scaling arm.

He has also previously worked in software engineering at the likes of Apple and AWS.

Wilson is the replacement for Nick Eshkenazi, who left WooliesX back in July.

Eshkenazi was appointed chief digital officer of global digital gifting company Prezzee in September.