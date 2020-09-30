Wipro, AWS open Western Sydney launch pad

Indian IT services behemoth Wipro and Amazon Web Services have established a co-innovation centre in Western Sydney to drive the adoption of cloud services.

The pair opened the ‘Wipro-AWS Launch Pad’ in Parramatta on Wednesday to provide businesses with a physical space to access in-house technical expertise.

Wipro’s Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president and business head Manoj Nagpaul said the centre will help the company meet rising demand from clients across the Asia Pacific.

“This state-of-the-art centre focuses on delivering the best of Wipro offerings on AWS to meet this demand and enable digital transformation for our clients,” he said in a statement.

AWS’s Asia Pacific and Japan partner success head Corrie Briscoe said the centre offered businesses a huge opportunity to access expertise and accelerate their digital transformation.

“We are pleased to support Wipro to showcase truly innovative experiences that can be developed on AWS,” she said.

“Wipro’s solutions, coupled with the security and scalability that AWS offers, helps us to effectively problem-solve for customers, bring efficiencies to their operations, and accelerate their move to the cloud.”

NSW’s jobs and investment minister Stuart Ayres said he was “delighted to see the strength of NSW’s relationship with India celebrated in Western Sydney”.

“Wipro started its journey in Australia more than 15 years ago and now has more than 1000 employees in NSW alone,” he added.

The opening of the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad follows the government’s $1.6 billion commitment towards its digital-centric investment fund in June.

“We are investing $1.6 billion into a Digital Restart Fund to make NSW the digital capital of the southern hemisphere,” Ayres said.

“Sydney is becoming a global hub, with more than 600 multinational corporations basing their regional headquarters in the city.”